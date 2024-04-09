Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

Buta Singh Gill--a prominent Punjabi-origin builder and head of a gurudwara in Canada’s Edmonton--died on Monday after being shot multiple times at a construction site.

Buta Singh was the owner of Gill Built Homes, a luxury home building company in Edmonton.



The Edmonton Police Service confirmed a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old man had died, and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The injured has been identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a civil engineer, who is currently battling for his life.

EPS said “There were no immediate concerns for public safety”.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area of Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW while police investigate a shooting that occurred in the residential area around noon.



There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene.… pic.twitter.com/BhA90oN1Oq — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) April 8, 2024

“Police are asking citizens to avoid the area of Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW while police investigate a shooting that occurred in the residential area around noon,” it said in a post on X shortly after the shooting which also injured a 51-year-old man, who is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

“There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene. EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation. No further details are available,” it added.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per reports, an altercation occurred at the construction site, leading to the fatal shooting of Gill and another man by an Indian-origin construction worker who later took his own life.

Gill had previously reported receiving extortion calls and threats, prompting a police investigation, says a report.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada