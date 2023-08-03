Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja



Amritsar, August 3

Punjabi-origin MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi was stopped by immigration authorities at Amritsar airport for two hours on Thursday morning.

He had reached Amritsar on an Air India flight number AI-118 from Birmingham at 9am.

According to information, Dhesi did not have an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The immigration officials asked him for the documents following which he was stopped at the airport.

It took two hours to provide all the documents before the authorities allowed him to leave the airport at around 11am.

Dhesi, who is a British MP since 2017, has been vocal on Sikh issues.

