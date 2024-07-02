 Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Manpreet Kaur (Pic: GoFundMe)



PTI

Melbourne, July 2

A 24-year-old Indian woman who was travelling from Melbourne to New Delhi in a Qantas flight died on the spot when she developed a medical condition while the aircraft was still on the ground, according to a media report on Monday.

Manpreet Kaur, who had dreams of becoming a chef, boarded the aircraft ready to fly from Melbourne to Delhi on June 20 and died onboard after the student reportedly “felt unwell” hours before arriving at the airport but managed to board the flight without any issues.

According to a friend, Kaur was travelling to India to see her parents for the first time since she moved to Australia in March 2020.

The friend said Kaur fell on the floor and “died on the spot” when she went to put on her seatbelt.

 The plane was still attached to the gate in Melbourne when cabin crew and emergency services rushed to help her.

 “When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on,” her friend Gurdip Grewal told the Herald Sun newspaper.

“Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot.”     

 It is understood that Kaur likely died of tuberculosis, an infectious disease that mostly affects the lungs.

Her roommate Kuldeep said Kaur had worked at Australia Post while studying cookery, with dreams of one day becoming a chef.

“She was kind and honest,” she told the outlet.

“She loved to travel with her friends around Victoria.”  

 A GoFundMe page has been created for Kaur to help her family.

“Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled,” the page reads.

“As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honour her memory and support her family in their time of need.

“As we say our final goodbyes, every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Your support means the world to us and Manpreet's family.”  

A Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au portal that their “thoughts are with her family and loved ones”.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

3
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

7
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

8
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

9
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Top News

Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: LoP Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Speaker Om Birla

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In his letter, Gandhi says ‘taking off from records my consi...

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

Congress opposes handing over of Sainik Schools to RSS

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...


Cities

View All

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Amritsar: Driver’s daughter among 7 held in Rs 3 cr dacoity case

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib