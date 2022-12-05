Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, December 5
A 21-year-old Punjabi woman was shot dead at Brampton in Canada.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at a Petro-Canada at Creditview Road and Britannia Road West around 10.40 pm.
Police said a gas station employee Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with “multiple shots” and died at the scene despite medical assistance.
The suspect is still at large after leaving the gas station on foot.
In a press release, police said they believe “there is no threat to the public safety”.
Police haven’t been able to confirm the gender or age of the suspect, who was described only as wearing all-dark clothing.
“We believe the culprit responsible intended to shoot that specific person; we don’t know why yet,” a Peel Regional Police spokesperson told the Star.
