Punjabi-origin diaspora dedicates calendar to Desmond Tutu in Canada’s Surrey

Chandigarh, December 11
Punjabi-origin diaspora came together in Surrey in Canada to release a calendar featuring the towering leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
Desmond Tutu had passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a rich legacy of struggles for social justice.
Close to his first death anniversary, Radical Desi, an online magazine in partnership with People's Voice, Spice Radio, Mehak Punjab Di TV and Channel Punjabi decided to dedicate its calendar for 2023 to him.
The event was held on Saturday at the art gallery of Surrey-based painter Jarnail Singh, who made the portrait of Tutu for the calendar that bears important dates related to the history of resistance against racism and colonialism, especially in north America.
Apart from Singh, others who participated in the unveiling ceremony included British Columbia Education Minister Rachna Singh. IANS
