 Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA operation were prosecuted in two trials at Croydon Crown Court in south London starting in January this year

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

Photo for representation only.



IANS

London, September 16

A group of 16 people, including many of Indian-origin, have been given jail sentences totalling more than 70 years for their involvement in international money laundering and people smuggling in the UK.

An investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) identified that members of a West London-based organised crime group, led by 'ringleader' Charan Singh, were likely to have smuggled around 70 million pounds in cash out of the UK, making hundreds of trips to Dubai between 2017 and 2019.

NCA officers believe the money was profit from the sale of class A drugs and organised immigration crime.

Following a three-day sentencing hearing at Croydon Crown Court, which concluded on Friday, 44-year-old Charan Singh from Hounslow, was handed a 12-and-a-half year jail term.

His right hand man Valjeet Singh got 11 years, while trusted lieutenant Swander Singh Dhal got 10 years for money laundering and an additional five years for people smuggling.

The other members of the crime group -- Amarjeet Alabadis, Jaginder Kapoor, Jackdar Kapoor, Manmon Singh Kapur, Pinky Kapur and Jasbeer Singh Malhotra -- were given sentences ranging between nine years and 11 months.

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA operation were prosecuted in two trials at Croydon Crown Court in south London starting in January this year.

“Charan Singh and his network thought they were untouchable, moving tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK. The NCA mounted a long and complex investigation into their activities, and over a two year period we were able to evidence their involvement in money laundering and organised immigration crime," NCA senior investigating officer Chris Hill said.

“The sentences handed down today (Friday) marks the culmination of that investigation and years of work by our officers."

As part of the investigation, NCA officers also uncovered a plot involving members of the organised crime group (OCG) to smuggle 17 migrants, including five children and a pregnant woman, into the UK in the back of a van carrying tyres in 2019.

The van was intercepted by Dutch police, who were working with the NCA, before it could reach a ferry at the Hook of Holland.

In November 2019, following weeks of surveillance, communications and flight data analysis, officers moved in to make arrests.

Charan Singh was among those detained in a series of early morning raids across west London.

Investigators were able to prove that Charan, who was formerly resident in the UAE, paid for flights to Dubai for other members of the network so they could carry cash.

He also kept a ledger showing how much had been transported and when. It showed that at least 58 trips to Dubai were made by Charan and his couriers during 2017 alone.

Further arrests followed and 18 people were eventually charged and prosecuted in two trials at Croydon Crown Court, starting in January 2023.

After the sentencing, Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings will now be commencing, with a view to identifying and seizing assets obtained as a result of the gang's criminality.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

7
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Punjab

Punjabi University suspends classes day after student's death

10
J & K

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended