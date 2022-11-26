Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

Punjab-origin Rajwinder Singh killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley because her dog barked at him in 2018, says investigators.

After his arrest on Friday, 38-year-old Rajwinder told Delhi police that he went to Queensland's Wangetti Beach after a fight with his wife. During the investigation, he told Delhi police that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.

Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at the beach. When Cordingley's dog started barking at Rajwinder, the two argued. This resulted in the Indian attacking and allegedly killing Cordingley, police said.

He then buried the body in the sand and tied the dog to a tree.

Rajwinder Singh fled Australia two days later, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.

Carried Rs 5.4 cr reward

Rajwinder Singh allegedly murdered Toyah Cordingley in Queensland in October 2018

A nurse in Innisfail, he left town after the crime, leaving his wife and three children behind

A reward of 1 million Australian dollars (over Rs 5.4 cr) was announced for his arrest

Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice against Rajwinder, originally from Butar Kalan village, Amritsar