Chandigarh, November 26
Punjab-origin Rajwinder Singh killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley because her dog barked at him in 2018, says investigators.
After his arrest on Friday, 38-year-old Rajwinder told Delhi police that he went to Queensland's Wangetti Beach after a fight with his wife. During the investigation, he told Delhi police that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.
Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at the beach. When Cordingley's dog started barking at Rajwinder, the two argued. This resulted in the Indian attacking and allegedly killing Cordingley, police said.
He then buried the body in the sand and tied the dog to a tree.
Rajwinder Singh fled Australia two days later, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.
Rajwinder Singh belongs to Buttar Kalan, Punjab, absconding ever since the day of the killing in 2018 was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday.
Carried Rs 5.4 cr reward
Rajwinder Singh allegedly murdered Toyah Cordingley in Queensland in October 2018
A nurse in Innisfail, he left town after the crime, leaving his wife and three children behind
A reward of 1 million Australian dollars (over Rs 5.4 cr) was announced for his arrest
Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice against Rajwinder, originally from Butar Kalan village, Amritsar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...