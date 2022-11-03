Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO has noted the announcement by the Queensland government of an Australian 10 lakh dollars (about Rs 5.31 crore) reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Rajwinder Singh, 38, wanted for the murder of Toyah Cordingley.

Cordingley was reported missing on October 21, 2018, and her body was found the following morning at Wangetti Beach, Queensland.

This is the first time a reward of one million Australian dollars has been announced to “capture the attention of an international audience to reach this individual,” said a local police official.

India has already approved his extradition order in March last year.

Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga district and is believed to be living in India, although his exact whereabouts are unknown. The police have released his images as he was on way to boarding a flight to India on October 23, 2018, leaving behind his wife and three children. His brother had earlier admitted that Rajwinder landed at Amritsar airport and was in mental distress over work-related issues. Little is known about him since.

Three detectives of the Australian Federal Police have been in New Delhi working with the Central Bureau of Investigation on the case. The reward offered by the Queensland government will support efforts by Indian authorities to locate and apprehend Rajwinder, said an Australian High Commission statement. Officers versed in Hindi and Punjabi have been especially assigned to solve the murder which happened when Cordingley was walking her dog.

“We know that people know this person, they know where this person is and we’re asking those people to do the right thing. This person is accused of a very heinous crime; a crime which has ripped a family apart,” said Police Minister Mark Ryan.

Detective Inspector Sonia Smith who is in charge of the case is quoted as saying, “We strongly believe there are people who could share information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder. This is most definitely the time to come forward and tell us what you know.”

In India, people with information can call the Australian Federal Police at the Australian High Commission on +91 11 4122 0972.