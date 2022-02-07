Rakhi Sawant is the only real person in Bollywood, Raj Kundra’s first statement on social media after porn case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

It was from Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty’s birthday party that Rakhi Sawant shared a friendly and warm video with Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra, along with his wife Shilpa Shetty, had attended the birthday bash of his sister-in-law.

In the video, Rakhi is seeing hugging Raj and saying that he was ‘her brother forever’. While Raj said that Rakhi was the only one who has ‘stood up for what’s right‘, making a reference to last year, when he was arrested for his alleged connection to a porn production and distribution case. Rakhi had expressed her support for him at the time.

Raj, in the video, said, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what’s right.”

Rakhi had shared a video in solidarity with Shilpa Shetty, saying that she did not believe that Raj was guilty of the allegations levelled at him.

She said, “Doston, kya aapko nahi lagta ki Shilpa ji ne itna hard work kiya hai Bollywood mein aur unka koi naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (Friends, do you not think that Shilpa has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her),” she asked, adding that, “Main maan hi nahi sakti ki Raj Kundra ji ne aisa kuch bhi kiya hoga. Raj Kundra ji ek izzatdaar insaan hai, humari Shilpa Shetty ji ke husband hai, hume unko respect karni chahiye. Woh ek businessman hai, koi unko blackmail kar raha hai aur humari Shilpa Shetty ji ka naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty).”

This was perhaps his first ever statement after his release on bail in September in the porn production case. Raj was arrested on July 19. He had issued a statement, saying that his silence should not be misconstrued as weakness.