 Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle : The Tribune India

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

Algorithm decoded by Rajapopat makes it possible, for the first time, to accurately use Panini’s so-called ‘language machine’

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

Rishi Rajpopat. Photo: cam.ac.uk



PTI

London, December 15

A grammatical problem which has defeated Sanskrit scholars since the 5th Century BC has finally been solved by an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge, it emerged as his thesis was published on Thursday.

Rishi Rajpopat made the breakthrough by decoding a rule taught by Panini, known as the father of linguistics, and is now encapsulated in his thesis entitled ‘In Panini, We Trust: Discovering the Algorithm for Rule Conflict Resolution in the Astadhyayi’.

According to the university, leading Sanskrit experts have described Rajpopat’s discovery as “revolutionary” and it could now mean that Panini’s grammar can also be taught to computers for the first time.

“I had a eureka moment in Cambridge,” recalls Rajpopat.

“After nine months trying to crack this problem, I was almost ready to quit, I was getting nowhere. So, I closed the books for a month and just enjoyed the summer, swimming, cycling, cooking, praying and meditating. Then, begrudgingly I went back to work, and, within minutes, as I turned the pages, these patterns started emerging, and it all started to make sense. There was a lot more work to do but I’d found the biggest part of the puzzle,” said the 27-year-old scholar.

Over the next few weeks, he was so excited that he couldn’t sleep and would spend hours in the library, including in the middle of the night, to check what he’d found and solve related problems. It would take another two and half years before he would get to the finish line.

“Panini had an extraordinary mind and he built a machine unrivalled in human history. He didn’t expect us to add new ideas to his rules. The more we fiddle with Panini’s grammar, the more it eludes us,” says Rajpopat.

The 2,500-year-old algorithm decoded by him makes it possible, for the first time, to accurately use Panini’s so-called “language machine”.

Rajpopat’s discovery makes it possible to “derive” any Sanskrit word, to construct millions of grammatically correct words, using Panini’s revered language machine, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest intellectual achievements in history.

Panini’s system – 4,000 rules detailed in his renowned work, the Astadhyayi, which is thought to have been written around 500 BC – is meant to work like a machine.

Feed in the base and suffix of a word and it should turn them into grammatically correct words and sentences through a step-by-step process.

Until now, however, there has been a big problem. Often, two or more of Panini’s rules are simultaneously applicable at the same step leaving scholars to agonise over which one to choose. Solving so-called “rule conflicts”, which affect millions of Sanskrit words including certain forms of “mantra” and “guru”, requires an algorithm. Rajpopat’s research shows that Panini’s so-called language machine is also self-sufficient.

“My student Rishi has cracked it – he has found an extraordinarily elegant solution to a problem which has perplexed scholars for centuries. This discovery will revolutionise the study of Sanskrit at a time when interest in the language is on the rise,” said Professor Vincenzo Vergiani, Sanskrit professor and Rajpopat’s PhD supervisor.

Six months before Rajpopat made his discovery, Professor Vergiani gave him some prescient advice: “If the solution is complicated, you are probably wrong.” A major implication of Rajpopat’s discovery is that now there is the algorithm that runs Panini’s grammar, it could potentially teach this grammar to computers.

“Computer scientists working on Natural Language Processing gave up on rule-based approaches over 50 years ago. So teaching computers how to combine the speaker’s intention with Panini’s rule-based grammar to produce human speech would be a major milestone in the history of human interaction with machines, as well as in India’s intellectual history,” said Rajpopat.

Sanskrit is an ancient and classical Indo-European language from South Asia. While only spoken in India by an estimated 25,000 people today, it has influenced many other languages and cultures around the world.

“Some of the most ancient wisdom of India has been produced in Sanskrit and we still don’t fully understand what our ancestors achieved. We’ve often been led to believe that we’re not important, that we haven’t brought enough to the table. I hope this discovery will infuse students in India with confidence, pride, and hope that they too can achieve great things,” added Rajpopat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Haryana

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

6
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

7
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

8
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

9
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

10
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha’s

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Parliamentary panel grills Delhi airport officials over congestion

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus