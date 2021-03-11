Rishi Sunak in trouble over his Rs 3.8 crore swimming pool even as UK faces worst drought

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

With hardly any time left for the UK prime ministerial elections, Indian-origin contender Rishi Sunak has once again run into trouble for his alleged lifestyle.

Sunak is spending nearly Rs 3.8 crore on a luxurious swimming pool inside his mansion, says report. This comes at a time when England is facing worst drought and a heatwave.

RIshi Sunak's huge swimming pool, gym and tennis courts are nearing completion in the grounds of his Manor House near Northallerton. @RishiSunak @trussliz @yorkpress @TeessideLive #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/QlqgNVcLCJ — TeesPix.Photos - Teesside Photos (@TeesPix) August 12, 2022

Rishi Sunak spent 400,000 pounds (approximately Rs 3.8 crore) on a new swimming pool at his mansion, reports The Independent.

Sunak spend his weekends at this house in North Yorkshire with his wife Akshata Murty along with their two children.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Chancellor of Exchequer is also building a gym and tennis courts.

Just last month, Sunak's wife was embroiled in a row for exhibiting their royal lifestyle.

#England #rishi sunak