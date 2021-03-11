Rishi Sunak in trouble over his Rs 3.8 crore swimming pool even as UK faces worst drought

Chandigarh, August 19
With hardly any time left for the UK prime ministerial elections, Indian-origin contender Rishi Sunak has once again run into trouble for his alleged lifestyle.
Sunak is spending nearly Rs 3.8 crore on a luxurious swimming pool inside his mansion, says report. This comes at a time when England is facing worst drought and a heatwave.
RIshi Sunak's huge swimming pool, gym and tennis courts are nearing completion in the grounds of his Manor House near Northallerton. @RishiSunak @trussliz @yorkpress @TeessideLive #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/QlqgNVcLCJ— TeesPix.Photos - Teesside Photos (@TeesPix) August 12, 2022
Rishi Sunak spent 400,000 pounds (approximately Rs 3.8 crore) on a new swimming pool at his mansion, reports The Independent.
Sunak spend his weekends at this house in North Yorkshire with his wife Akshata Murty along with their two children.
According to the Daily Mail, the former Chancellor of Exchequer is also building a gym and tennis courts.
Just last month, Sunak's wife was embroiled in a row for exhibiting their royal lifestyle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...