Rishi Sunak sports sacred Hindu ‘Kalawa’ thread during his 1st speech as UK PM at 10 Downing Street

Mouli or Kalawa is a cotton red thread roll, considered to be very sacred and used for all religious purposes of the Hindus

London, October 25

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister of the UK, was seen wearing the sacred red Hindu ‘Kalawa’ thread during his first speech at 10 Downing Street.

Mouli or Kalawa is a cotton red thread roll, considered to be very sacred and used for all religious purposes of the Hindus. The thread is used as an offering of cloth to the deity. The Mouli thread is an integral part of any puja.

By tying it on the hand, you win over the enemy and it acts like your defence.

Sunak was seen wearing “Kalawa” when he waved to the public from outside No 10 Downing Street.

Sunak on Tuesday scripted history for a series of firsts - the first Indian-origin person to lead the UK, the first non-white, person of colour to become the UK’s PM, at the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years, as well as the first PM to take oath under the new King Charles III.

In his statement from 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that he has been elected for the mistakes of former PM Liz Truss.

He also lauded former UK PM Liz Truss, paying tribute to her, he said, “I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She wasn’t wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless.”

He vowed to earn the trust of Britons, saying, “Trust is earned, and I will earn yours.” Sunak said that his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.

“I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future, to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a govt that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things,” said Sunak.

“We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope,” he added.

Sunak said that he will make the most of the Brexit opportunities.

“That work begins immediately,” he said, adding, “My government will build an economy that makes the most of the Brexit opportunities.” He began his speech by highlighting UK’s profound economic crisis. Sunak said, “Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers.” He also paid tribute to former PM Boris Johnson. The new UK PM said that he will always be grateful to Johnson for his “incredible achievements” as Prime Minister. He will treasure Johnson’s warmth and generosity of spirit.

Responding to Sunak’s tribute, Johnson tweeted, “Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.” Sunak added that he knows the mandate the Conservative Party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of one person, rather “it is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us”.

He pledged “a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up.” He became the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Sunak will be the UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

Sunak ruled out an early general election, despite calls from the opposition Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

