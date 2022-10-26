 Rishi Sunak to face Opposition in Parliament on day one as PM; row over Indian-origin Braverman's reappointment : The Tribune India

Braverman appointed Home Secretary, just days after she quit over a technical breach of government rules

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



London, October 26

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may face an angry Opposition in Parliament on Wednesday on day one following weeks of political turmoil.

Rishi Sunak kicked off a row by reappointing Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, just days after she quit over a technical breach of government rules.

Braverman -- an outspoken critic of former PM Liz Truss's economic policy -- stepped down last week after breaching email security rules. In her resignation letter, she also raised concerns about the direction of Truss's government.

"Appointing Suella Braverman as Home secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach doesn't smack of integrity, competence, professionalism or sensible politics. It's just cynical manoeuvring. This PM's no better than the last two," tweeted Labour MP Chris Bryant.

The London-born daughter of a Goan-origin father and Tamil-origin mother, Braverman had come out in support of Sunak saying he is the "only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him".

Braverman's appointment came hours after Sunak said he wanted to lead the Conservative party with "integrity, professionalism and accountability".

Labour MP Yvette Cooper lashed out at Sunak saying, "Our national security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos".

"He said he wants his Government to have 'integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level' yet he has just appointed Suella Braverman to be Home Secretary again a week after she resigned for breaches of the Ministerial Code, security lapses, sending sensitive Government information through unauthorised personal channels, and following weeks of non-stop public disagreements with other Cabinet Ministers," Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, was reported as saying in The Sun.

According to The Guardian, the move is widely seen as a "payback" for her endorsement of Sunak when Johnson threatened a comeback during the leadership race.

According to local media reports, questions were also raised about her stance on migration control, which has drawn sharp reactions from those even within her own party.

Supporting the UK's exit from the European Convention on Human Rights, Braverman says that it is the only way for her country to solve immigration problems.

"I would love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda... That's my dream. That's my obsession," she said at a fringe event at a Conservative party conference earlier in October.

Back in India, the country of her parents' origin, the news of Braverman's reappointment has doused the initial euphoria over Sunak's rise as UK PM with his recent move drawing sharp reactions from the Indian Twitterati.

Braverman nearly scuppered the India-UK Free Trade Agreement by saying that she feared the deal would increase migration to the UK, when Indians already represented the largest group of visa overstayers.

She blamed uncontrolled migration into the UK and the newcomers' failure to integrate for the riots in Leicester.

US President Joe Biden made a congratulatory phone call to new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, address the challenges posed by China, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources,” the White House said in readout of the call.

 The two leaders also reaffirmed the special relationship between the US and the United Kingdom, underscoring their desire to further enhance cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, it said.

“They discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the need to maintain momentum toward reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” it added.

With inputs from agencies

 

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

10
Punjab

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note


Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns