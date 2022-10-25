 Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia : The Tribune India

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

Indian-origin MPs question UK PM Sunak's mandate to govern

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

File photo of Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata.



London, October 25

With Rishi Sunak taking charge as Britain's first non-white, non-Christian Prime Minister, Indian-origin Labour MPs and organisations are "seriously questioning" the former chancellor's mandate to govern.

After an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, the 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician formally took charge as the PM with issues like inflation, energy crisis and economic slowdown staring right at the UK's face.

"I strongly disagree with Rishi Sunak's politics and seriously question his mandate, as he does not have one. However, it's important to recognise the significance of Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian/East African heritage," British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill tweeted.

"Rishi Sunak, has said very little on what he would do as PM. The public deserve a say on Britain's future that's why we need a general election," Gill, the MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, added.

In his first address to the nation via a televised statement in front of 10 Downing Street, Sunak pledged: "I will unite our country not with words, but with action." "I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister in part to fix them." He added: "This will mean difficult decisions to come," Sunak said, delivering one of the longest first speeches -- for five minutes and 56 seconds -- by a new prime minister.

"Rishi Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of 730,000,000 pounds. That's around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III. Remember this whenever he talks about making 'tough decisions' that working class people will pay for," said Nadia Whittome, the Indian-origin MP for Nottingham East.

Sunak's first task as a PM would be to tame an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious situation with millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

As he tries to bring inflation and government debt under control, Sunak will also have to oversee tax hikes and public spending cuts.

Apart from putting the UK economy in the right shape, Sunak will also have to unite his Conservative party that has descended into acrimony with its poll ratings taking a setback.

"I fully appreciate how hard things are... And I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted," Sunak said outside the 10 Downing Street residence.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's combined fortune is estimated to be 730 million pounds, double the estimated 300 million-350 million pounds wealth of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

They own four properties spread across the world and valued at more than 15 million pounds, The Guardian reported.

"...this change in PM cannot excuse or undo the Conservative-led horror of the last years. As with the majority of this country, we believe that electing Keir Starmer is the only way to reduce our mortgages, restore our public services and reverse international fragmentation," the Labour Convention of Indian Organisation, which represents the diverse British Indian community within Labour, said.

Sunak is the youngest Prime Minister of Britain in 200 years. He has risen to this position after only seven years in politics. He was previously an investment banker and hedge fund manager.

He is of Indian origin by virtue of his grandparents hailing from pre-partition India, though his parents were brought up in East Africa. He himself was born in Southampton.

IANS

#England #King Charles #rishi sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

10
Punjab

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’

‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns