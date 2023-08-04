SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, August 4
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday extended support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who was allegedly stopped for two hours at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday.
In a tweet on Thursday night, Dhesi stated “Last year in India, I felt the love for speaking up on farmers protest and human rights, but today was held back at Amritsar airport, as haters had called to cancel my visa”.
“Guess it’s the price to pay for standing up for farmers, the marginalised and minorities like the Sikhs”, he said.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal termed the "detaining" of UK MP Dhesi at the Amritsar airport a "highly deplorable act".
“Detaining and harassing prominent Sikh NRI and British MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi at Amritsar airport is a highly deplorable act. This sends a hugely negative message about the treatment of even prominent and respected members of patriotic Sikh community”, he said in a tweet.
Detaining and harassing prominent Sikh NRI & British MP @TanDhesi at Amritsar airport this morning is a highly deplorable act. This sends a hugely negative message about the treatment of even prominent and respected members of patriotic Sikh community and damages the country’s… https://t.co/DmriVA09LW— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 3, 2023
Badal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene personally to put a brake on such humiliating treatment to members of the Sikh community.
