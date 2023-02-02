Safety and well-being of Indians in Canada priority for govt: MoS Muraleedharan

PTI

New Delhi, February 2

The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Canada is a priority for the government, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

His remarks came in response to a question in Rajya Sabha on instances of increasing hate crime and sectarian violence against Indians in Canada.

Muraleedharan said India regularly takes up with Canada untoward incidents affecting the Indian community and requests it to bring the perpetrators to justice after carrying out proper investigation.

“The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Canada is a priority for the government. The Indian Mission/Consulates in Canada are constantly engaged with the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," he said.

"The ministry and our Mission/Consulates in Canada regularly take up any untoward incidents related to the Indian community, with the concerned Canadian authorities and request them to ensure proper investigation, identify the perpetrators and impart justice," he said.

Muraleedharan said the ministry as well as the Indian mission and consulates in Canada have issued advisories from time to time, asking Indian nationals residing in that country to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

Few days back, a prominent Hindu temple in Brampton in Canada was targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

Condemning the act of vandalism at Gauri Shankar Mandir, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto said the defacing of the temple has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

To a separate question on India's policy towards Taiwan, he said it is clear and consistent.

"The government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, the bilateral trade relations have been on an upswing.

Following the eastern Ladakh border row with China, some experts in India have been pushing for upgrading New Delhi's ties with Taipei, especially in the trade and investment sectors.

In 1995, New Delhi set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and to facilitate business, tourism and cultural exchanges.

India-Taipei Association has also been authorized to provide all consular and passport services.

In the same year, Taiwan too established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Delhi.