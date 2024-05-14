‘Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamara’ played at White House

Washington, May 14
The White House's Marine Band on Monday played ‘Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamara’ before scores of Asian-Americans as they gathered to celebrate the annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month here at a reception with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The patriotic song, written by Mohammad Iqbal during India's Independence struggle, was played twice by the White House Marine Band at the request of Indian-Americans who were invited by the president for the annual event.
“This was an amazing celebration of White House's AANHPI Heritage Month at the Rose Garden. The best part was that as I walked into the White House, I was greeted by the musicians playing ‘Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan Hamara'. (Better than the entire world is our Hindustan),” Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria told PTI in an interview after the Rose Garden reception.
This is the second time in less than a year that the popular Indian patriotic song was played at the White House.
The last time it was played was during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 23.
The Marine Band said it had practised the song ahead of the State Visit.
“I felt so good. It was a moment of pride at the White House…I started singing with them and then I requested them to play it once again. They did and said that they're playing it for the second time. They played it when Prime Minister Modi visited and today, they are playing. It's lovely that it is being played at the White House today,” California-based Bhutoria said.
The playing of this song during the AANHPI Heritage Month is also reflective of how much President Biden and his team care for the India-US relationship and Indian-Americans, he said.
