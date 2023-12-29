Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

ANI

Ottawa, December 29

Shots were fired at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are investigating the incident.

The firing happened on Wednesday in the early morning at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

The incident happened at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, Surrey.

According to police, no one was injured.

According to Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer of Surrey Police, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes.

"On December 27, at approximately 8.03 am, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation. Officers are working to determine the motive. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP," the Surrey Police said in a press release.

The identities of the perpetrators are not known yet.

The Surrey Police have not confirmed any link of the attack to recent threats received by the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

