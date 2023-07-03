Shots fired during wedding party at Gujarati Association in UK

London, July 3
Police in the UK have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a wedding party of more than 100 guests at the Gujarati Association at Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England.
Wolverhampton Police said they received calls about the incident on Saturday night and believed that a car was driven up to the back of the venue before someone got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at another car parked at the venue.
It's then believed a gun was fired back towards the attacker from the direction of the wedding party by another person.
No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was damaged and is being forensically examined, the police said as its officers carried out forensic and CCTV enquiries over the weekend.
"This was a totally reckless attack and it's by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed,” said Paul Southern, Chief Inspector of Wolverhampton Police.
"We believe there were more than 100 people at the event and it is vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened so that we can bring those involved to justice. The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we'll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance," he said.
The police have asked anyone with information to contact them to assist with the ongoing investigation.
