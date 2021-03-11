Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

Chandigarh, August 9
It was not just a power-packed musical evening with bhangra performance from ‘Apache Indian', Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ was also included in the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
A video of the stadium with Moosewala’s song was posted by Birmingham MP Preet Kaur Gill on Twitter.
#Birmingham pre - closing ceremony rocking #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/Ta7eWG1K6w— Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) August 8, 2022
The video was well received with many commenting, “Nice to see a tribute to sidhu moosewala”, “295 song ...good achievement of sidhu moosewala ...don't forget”
Pride of India❤️— Priyanshu Garg (@gargpriyanshu11) August 8, 2022
Long live #SidhuMooseWala 🙏
295 and Sidhu Moose Wala is immortal 🔥 #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— Roshii khan (@roshii_khan) August 8, 2022
Haha #moosewala At World stage— Vikram Toor (@VikramToor7) August 9, 2022
Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 at his village in Mansa.
More than 4,500 athletes competed from 72 countries over the past 11 days at the games.
India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.
Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as 'Apache Indian' also performed, belting out chartbusters 'Boom Shack-A-Lak', ‘Pass the Dutchie' and ‘Red Red Wine' to celebrate sound system culture of the city.
It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out ‘Mundiyan To Bach Ke' to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers' culture -- the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.
Panjabi MC blasted their hit number 'Mundian To Bach Ke' with a performance by Lions of Punjab, a Midlands-based Punjab Bhangra dance group, with over 85 years of history also performed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...