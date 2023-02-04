 Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain : The Tribune India

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear turbans during matches

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

Photo: Instagram/Sikhexpo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

In Spain, a Sikh boy was asked by a referee to remove his turban during a football match. The whole situation was "humiliating" for 15-year-old Gurpreet Singh.

The reason given to Gurpreet Singh from Arratia C team was that that wearing "a hat" is prohibited as per the game rules.

However, in all previous games, referees had allowed him to wear his turban.

A post by Sikhexpo on Instagram read: "15 year old Gurpreet Singh from Spain was told to remove his Patka during a football (soccer) match between Arratia C and a local rival Padura de Arrigorriaga. "The Arratia players interceded to explain that it is an element linked to his religion, with which he has always played. The referee insisted on his criteria. And both the players and the Arratia coach kept their pulse: they decided to leave the field of play as a sign of solidarity."

According to Lavan Guardia newspaper:

The referee justified his decision by alluding to the fact that the 15-year-old was wearing "a hat", and explained to the players that it is prohibited according to the regulations. Before this match, however, other referees have allowed the youngster to play and have avoided that interpretation.

This is how Pedro Ormazabal, president of Arratia, explains it: “He has been playing normally for at least five years, even in his first year as cadets and so far this season. We have never had the slightest problem. It has been something that has been carried out with absolute normality. The first year we warned that he played like that, and everyone understood it.

In the past day, however, the situation was even "humiliating" for the youngster. “It was the first minutes of the second half and, as soon as he left, the referee turned to him and urged him to take off his turban. In front of the whole world: of all the families, of the players... A matter like this cannot be left to the interpretation of the referees because what happened in Arrigorriaga could happen", indicates Ormazabal.

Fortunately for Gurpreet, his companions did not hesitate to side with him decisively. “The kids were the first to support him. The coach was also very clear. They decided to withdraw. Afterwards, he received the support of the rival team, especially through the coach, and from the families that had attended the game, ”adds the president of the Arratian club.

This Saturday, however, he returns to the competition. The Biscayan club is confident that the painful situation that occurred at the Padura facilities will not be repeated. And they are clear that they will not leave Gurpreet alone.”

According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear turbans during matches.

#Sikh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list

2
Nation

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

3
Haryana

Class-11 girl raped by Instagram friend at Gurugram hotel

4
Punjab

After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

5
Nation

Influential Ukraine leader urges US to impose sanctions on India, China for buying Russian oil

6
Nation

Amid RBI assurance, Adani Group's value halves

7
J & K

J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

8
Business

Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout

9
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

10
Diaspora

Indians pay US$ 21,000 to cartels to help illegally cross over American border, lawmakers told

Don't Miss

View All
Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

Top News

India's biggest helicopter-making unit to open in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Monday

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...

A day after being suspend from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from my people, everything else is secondary’

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’

Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...

Sikh boy felt 'humiliated' when asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...

Veteran singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...


Cities

View All

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

ECHS scam: HC seeks status report from state govt, Centre

Malerkotla Nawab's widow to be honoured by SGPC

Industrialists express dismay over spate of robberies, thefts

Visitors jostle for space outside commercial buildings in city

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

MC rakes in ~12.64 cr in 3 months

Underground cables: Chandigarh MC rakes in Rs 12.64 cr in 3 months

PGI wants panel meet for nod to MBBS course

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

Defence Minister likely to unveil IAF Heritage Centre on March 3

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape, murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

Delhi mayoral candidate withdraws plea

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

State gets its first biofertiliser production lab at Hoshiarpur

Man struggles to get justice for son who fell to cops' bullets 37 yrs ago

Bio-mining work stuck as no machines at Wariana dump

After 48 years, Punjab Language Department finally publishes Urdu book

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at 2 spinning mills in Jandiali

Rs 7.77 crore to improve sanitation system in Ludhiana

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Student held for sheltering gangster

Congress suspends MP Preneet Kaur

Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Staffer sacked for child trafficking

Novel protest by Pbi varsity non-teaching employees

6 illegal structures razed

Students from Patiala School for Deaf try hand at cooking millets