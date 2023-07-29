Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 29

A New York state trooper, who is a Sikh, was allegedly denied permission to grow beard by his supervisors, despite a 2019 state law that ensures such religious accommodations, reported Associated Press.

Charanjot Tiwana, a state trooper for six years, had sought to grow his beard for his wedding, but was denied permission due to safety reasons, according to New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

Sikh men wear a turban and do not cut their hair or beard as part of their religious commitment. This custom has, however, clashed with the state police grooming rules of keeping short hair and a shaved look.

A photo provided by Sam Verstandig showed New York State assemblyman David Weprin with members of the Sikh community speaking during a news conference addressing dress codes within the state police, on July 24, 2023, in New York.

"All New Yorkers, including law-enforcement officers, must be free from employer oppression when practising their religion," AP quoted him as saying.

An NYSP spokesperson has declined to comment on the details though the cops confirmed Tiwana's request.

Deanna Cohen, police spokesperson, said the department values diversity and inclusion among its ranks and engages in reasonable accommodation process. According to her, NYSP is also working on a turban policy.

In 2022, a federal court ruled that the Marine Corps cannot deny entry to Sikh recruits sporting a beard and a turban.

