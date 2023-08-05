Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 5

The Sikh owner of a 7-Eleven store in California and an employee at the store beat up a man who tried to rob the store.

A video of the robber being knocked to the ground by them has gone viral online.

The clip showed the robber walking behind the billing counter and grabbing tobacco products — including cigarettes, cigars and vapes.

He then tosses them into a waste bin.

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing,” the bystander who took the video can be heard saying.

As the robber continued with his heist, he is tackled to the ground quickly. Soon, the Sikh man came with a stick and whacked the robber.

The Sikh man beat him up as as the robber struggles and screams in pain. “Okay, okay!”, said the thief to the Sikh man while pleading for mercy.

“That’s called whoopin’ your a–! Whoop his a–! Get him!” the bystander says, before asking the thief if he’s ready to give up the heist. “Yeah, I’m done!” the robber pleads.

“I’m going to go.”

As he is thrashed again, “No more! No more!” the cameraman says as the thief screams in pain.

They reportedly did not call the police and let him go.

“Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed,” wrote a Twitter user while posting the video.

Another wrote: “Funny thing is, if he told the Sikh owners he needed basic groceries like food or medicines, there are very high chances the owner would have helped him for free. All gurudwaras (Sikh places of worship) have communal kitchens where anyone can eat for free.”

Americans need to be educated on the Sikh brotherhood ⬇️ https://t.co/bO3pZdW3IH — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 3, 2023

We need more Sikh immigrants to help fix the crime problem https://t.co/XYBpFYz6kT — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) August 2, 2023

Funny thing is, if he told the Sikh owners he needed basic groceries like food or medicines, there are very high chances the owner would have helped him for free.



All gurudwaras (Sikh places of worship) have communal kitchens where anyone can eat for free. https://t.co/Y3qdjY3lqo — Karldin (@karldinmanfor) August 3, 2023

“I’m not a violent person but it was nice to see something being done to someone trying to rob the store,” said another.

