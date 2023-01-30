Sikh man in London found guilty of killing father with champagne bottle

London, January 30

A British-Indian man has been found guilty of bludgeoning his father to death with a champagne bottle in a drunken rage two years ago.

Deekan Singh Vig, 54, murdered his 86-year-old father Arjan Singh Vig on the evening of October 30, 2021 at their family home in Southgate, north London.

Police had found Deekan naked and surrounded by about 100 bottles of champagne, including a blood-stained Veuve Clicquot and Bollinger, The Independent reported.

He reportedly told the police: "I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f*****g bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne." The father's body was found on the floor of Deekan's bedroom with the "head caved in", the Old Bailey court heard.

Vig admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder after a jury deliberated for less than a day, the report said.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC, told the court that the victim was hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of champagne causing extensive injuries and almost immediate death.

A post-mortem examination identified injuries "entirely consistent with an assault with a full champagne bottle", Heer told the court.

Deekan, who helped his father in the family business, had developed a taste for alcohol during the Covid lockdown.

Police uncovered 100 bottles of champagne, 10 Amazon delivery boxes of whisky bottles, and an empty bottle of Talisker Scotch on the bed at the crime scene.

Deekan, who had moved to Britain from Uganda along with his family, claimed he had autism and that his father had attacked him.

He also admitted to drinking 500 ml of whisky a few hours before the murder.

Judge Angela Rafferty on Friday adjourned Deekan's sentencing until February 10 and remanded him into custody.

IANS