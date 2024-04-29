 ‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants : The Tribune India

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

ANI

Ottawa, April 29

Even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to address the Sikh community in Toronto loud pro-Khalistan slogans were raised from the crowd.

Trudeau in a staunch assurance to the Sikh community in the country has said that the government is always there to protect their rights and freedom at all costs.

He said that diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and the country is strong not in spite of the differences, but because of those.

"One of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences; but even as we look at these differences, we have to remember, and get reminded on days such as this, and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values...," Trudeau said during the Khalsa Day Celebrations in Toronto on Sunday.

"To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedom, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," he asserted.

The Canadian PM also noted that the country is enhancing the security and infrastructure programmes by "adding more security at community centres and places of worship, including at gurdwaras".

"Your right to practise your religion freely, and without intimidation is exactly that. A fundamental right guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that we will always stand up and defend you for," Trudeau assured the Sikh community in his Khalsa Day address.

However, as Trudeau spoke, there were many pro-Khalistan chants heard in the background.

Trudeau, as he continued his address, said, "I know many of you have loved ones that you want to see more often, that is why our government has negotiated a new agreement with India to add more flights, and more routes between our countries, and we will keep working with our counterparts to add even more flights, including to Amritsar."

Thousands of people flocked to downtown Toronto on Sunday for one of the biggest yearly gatherings in the city.

