Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Singapore, July 31
Sikhs in Singapore have distinguished themselves in their chosen professions and made significant contributions in diverse fields while retaining their culture, faith and unique identity, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.
He was addressing the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) on Sunday.
“You have all distinguished yourselves in your chosen professions and made significant contributions in diverse fields...Crucially, Sikhs have done all this in Singapore while retaining their culture, faith and unique identity,” he told the gathering.
“Whether it is in the civil service or the uniformed services, the judiciary, business, sports or many other professions, Sikhs are well represented, excelling and taking on leadership positions,” he told the community.
“From the government's perspective, we certainly appreciate and value this very close collaboration with the community. Compared to other communities you may be small in number, but your contribution to Singapore is out of proportion to your number,” the minister added.
Lawrence Wong also highlighted the Sikh Advisory Board having been instrumental in advising the state on matters concerning the community, be it religion, customs or overall welfare issues.
The Board, he noted, has always been candid, open and forthcoming in sharing perspectives and views on the issues of concern to the community.
“So, even though you may be an Advisory Board, I assure you the government listens to your advice and takes it very seriously.
"The Board has also been instrumental in mediating disputes as those relating to employment practices to ensure that Sikhs continue to observe the key tenets of their faith,” he underscored.
