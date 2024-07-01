 Singaporean court allows Indian-origin woman charged for holding pro-Palestine protest to visit grandparents in Kerala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Singaporean court allows Indian-origin woman charged for holding pro-Palestine protest to visit grandparents in Kerala

Singaporean court allows Indian-origin woman charged for holding pro-Palestine protest to visit grandparents in Kerala

Singaporean court allows Indian-origin woman charged for holding pro-Palestine protest to visit grandparents in Kerala

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Singapore, July 1

A court here on Monday allowed an Indian-origin Singaporean woman, who was charged with organising a pro-Palestine procession without a permit, to leave the country to visit her grandparents in Kerala.

Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 35, had organised the procession in February with two others to show support for the Palestinian cause without a permit. A permit from the authority for holding a procession is mandatory according to the law here.

Parvathi, who is currently on bail, had applied for permission to go to Kerala to visit her grandparents there, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

District Judge Lorraine Ho granted the application for Parvathi to leave the jurisdiction, imposing several additional conditions, including an additional bail of SGD10,000, the report said.

Parvathi, along with two others, was charged on June 27 with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area under the Public Order Act. She was on bail of SGD 5,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said Parvathi did not demonstrate the urgency of the travel, but that the prosecution was not rejecting the application because the travel booking was made before the charges were tendered. He asked for additional bail of SGD 10,000, saying that a higher bail amount was sought as she was assessed to be of moderate flight risk, without adding details.

Singapore strictly regulates protests, and public demonstrations advocating causes of other countries are not allowed. The war in Gaza has been a particularly sensitive issue for the city-state that has a significant Muslim population and also maintains a close relationship with Israel.

Though the authorities have urged Singaporeans not to stage protests on the issue and instead participate in dialogues and donation drives, there has been deep concern about the war and some Singaporeans, particularly younger ones, have been vocal in expressing their views online and desiring to make themselves heard.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

8
J & K

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

9
India

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

10
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Don't Miss

View All
Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Top News

Lok Sabha proceedings resumes, Speaker urges Opposition to fix discussion hours on President’s Address

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Kharge targets government; raises Manipur, NEET-UG paper leak issues

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raises NEET issue in Lok S...

Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government

Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government

AAP MPs displayed posters of Delhi Chief Mijister Arvind Kej...

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

Street vendor allegedly obstructed a public way to sell good...

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

Body of 1 of 2 missing children found

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to give order tomorrow

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to pass order on Tuesday

Rashid has been in jail since 2019


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

SGPC asks Akal Takht to convene meeting over incidents of discrimination against Sikhs

Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Social influencer fails to join investigation

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market in Sectors 53, 54

Chandigarh: Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage in Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi High Court

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi High Court

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Kharge targets government; raises Manipur, NEET-UG paper leak issues

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against it: Sanjay Singh

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Warring couple reaches out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Raja Warring, wife Amrita reach out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Two days on, Jalandhar cops fail to make headway in former sarpanch’s murder case

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jalandhar: 5 shooters of Landa gang in police net, weapons seized

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Farmer unions shut Ladhowal toll plaza booths, lift dharna

Organ donation: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four at PGI

7-month-old child stolen from rly station

Saplings destroyed while cleaning Buddha Nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer