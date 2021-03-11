Singapore’s apex court acquits 2 Indian men of drug trafficking, one was facing death penalty

The three-judge court allows the appeal of Indian-origin Singaporean Raj Kumar Aiyachami, 40, against his conviction and mandatory death sentence for drug trafficking

Singapore’s apex court acquits 2 Indian men of drug trafficking, one was facing death penalty

Photo for representation.

PTI

Singapore, May 27

Singapore’s Court of Appeal on Friday acquitted two Indian-origin men who were convicted of drug trafficking last year and one of whom was facing death penalty.

The three-judge court, led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, allowed the appeal of Indian-origin Singaporean Raj Kumar Aiyachami, 40, against his conviction and mandatory death sentence for drug trafficking.

The court also allowed the appeal of Indian-origin Malaysian Ramadass Punnusamy, 41, against his sentence of life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

The appeals of both men turned solely on whether each of them knew about the nature of the drugs, The Straits Times reported on Friday.

The pair had been charged over a bag of drugs containing not less than 1.875 kg of cannabis.

Central Narcotics Bureau officers had observed Ramadass delivering the bag to Raj on September 21, 2015.

Raj, who was represented by Ramesh Tiwary, did not dispute the drugs were in his possession but contended that there had been a mistaken delivery.

He said he had ordered tobacco laced with a synthetic chemical that mimicked the narcotic effects of cannabis, known as Butterfly, and had gone to pick it up but received a bag of cannabis instead.

Ramadass, a Malaysian, did not dispute he had delivered the bag to Raj but contended that he did not know the nature of the drugs.

He said he had been told that four bags of chemically sprayed tobacco had been placed in the lorry he was driving.

Ramadass, who was represented by Eugene Thuraisingam, contested three statements he had given that appeared to suggest he had knowledge of the nature of the drugs.

The pair were convicted by the High Court in June 2020.

The trial judge did not believe Raj's account of how he had ordered Butterfly on credit, finding it too incredible. The trial judge also rejected Ramadass' evidence and said that he had ample opportunity to tailor his evidence to fit Raj's defence.

Ramadass, who the trial judge found was a courier, was issued a certificate of substantive assistance and was sentenced to life imprisonment and the mandatory minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal allowed their appeals and overturned their conviction, as reported by the Singapore broadsheet.

The court said Raj had succeeded in establishing his defence of mistaken delivery, which was supported by the evidence of other witnesses.

The court also concluded that the contested statements could not be relied upon to show that Ramadass had actual knowledge of the drugs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

5
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

6
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

7
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

8
Trending

Viral video: IndiGo pilot surprises wife with a special message as she boards flight

9
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Don't Miss

View All
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking ‘where will the dog go?’
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Top News

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

Another model found dead in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days

Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; second such incident in 3 days

Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials