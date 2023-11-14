South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of America: President Biden

PTI

Washington, November 14

South Asian Americans have played a key role in the development of the US, President Joe Biden has said, acknowledging the role of the community that has woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of the nation.

“To more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali,” Biden said in a message.

“Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation -- symbolising the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division,” Biden said.

The message posted on X, on November 12 has since gone viral and has over 2.1 million views.

“It's a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation,” Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a message on Monday extended warm wishes for a joyous Diwali to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities observing the festival in the United States and around the world.

