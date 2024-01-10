 Speeding Indian-origin driver jailed for killing elderly British Sikh woman : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • Speeding Indian-origin driver jailed for killing elderly British Sikh woman

Speeding Indian-origin driver jailed for killing elderly British Sikh woman

Arun Dosanjh along with co-accused Jacek Wiatrowski had decided to race each other at the traffic lights before the fatal accident

Speeding Indian-origin driver jailed for killing elderly British Sikh woman

The police urged motorists to prioritise road safety as their actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents. iStock



PTI

London, January 10

A 26-year-old Indian-origin driver who hit an elderly British Sikh woman while travelling at high speed, causing her death in the West Midlands region of England, has been jailed for six years.

Arjun Dosanjh was also banned from driving for eight years at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week after death of Surinder Kaur, 81, in November 2022.

Kaur was on her way back home from her local gurdwara when she was hit.

The police urged motorists to prioritise road safety as their actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents

The court heard that Dosanjh, along with co-accused Jacek Wiatrowski, 51, had suddenly decided to race each other at the traffic lights before the fatal accident.

The duo, unknown to each other, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing and were handed identical sentences on Monday.

“Mrs Kaur was on her way back from her local gurdwara, the journey she made every day and was killed during her daily routine,” said Detective Sergeant Chris Ridge from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of the West Midlands Police.

“She was devoted to her faith and family, and my thoughts are with her loved ones who have been deeply affected by her death. Wiatrowski and Dosanjh did not know each other and were driving competitively – this dangerous and foolish action cost a life. The sentence imposed will never fill the void left in Mrs Kaur’s family, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to them,” he said.

The court heard that both vehicles were travelling at high speeds, significantly exceeding the speed limit.

CCTV footage showed Wiatrowski heavily braking as he spotted Kaur crossing the road, he narrowly missed her but caused Dosanjh to swerve on the wrong side of the road, hitting Kaur.

In a victim statement read out to the court, Kaur’s family said: “Our mum lived a very simple life. She was a deeply religious woman, and on the day of the accident, she was on her way home from the gurdwara. The days and weeks after mum’s death were really tough; as well as trying to come to terms with our loss, we had to deal with an ongoing police investigation.”

“We are all trying to come to terms with the loss of our mum, we have all gone through so many different emotions, but ultimately, we are all just sad. Sad that every milestone we celebrate as a family will be filled with sadness as our mum will not be there,” the statement said.

The police urged motorists to prioritise road safety as their actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal, suspension of another

2
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

3
Diaspora

'Why would they be hiding': Here is why 50 to 100 people got into a fight outside gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary

4
India

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

5
Chandigarh

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

6
Punjab

Power debt piling up in Punjab, 97% getting subsidy this winter

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, several others skip Punjab in-charge meetings

8
India

PM Modi, UAE President Al Nahyan hail rapidly transforming bilateral ties; 4 MoUs inked on summit eve

9
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

10
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Shiv Sena split: Party constitution provided by EC real constitution; cannot accept Uddhav faction’s contention, says Maharashtra Speaker

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

The Speaker also held that the Shiv Sena ‘pramukh’ did not h...

Maharashtra Speaker’s order is murder of democracy, will move Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Speaker’s order is murder of democracy, will move Supreme Court: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray says Speaker ignored guidelines of the apex court ...

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; calls it ‘BJP-RSS event’

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

The Congress alleged that it has been made into a ‘political...

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...

Manipur approves venue for January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but ‘with limited number of participants’

Manipur approves venue for January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but ‘with limited number of participants’

Prohibiton under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code ...


Cities

View All

Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

AAP leader joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls

AAP leader joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

Delhi riots conspiracy: Hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case deferred to January 24

Delhi riots conspiracy: Hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case deferred to January 24

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from Thursday: IMD

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they were booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director