Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

ANI

Jammu, April 4

In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a spiritual leader has urged for urgent assistance for a Punjabi man battling for his life in the US following a heart attack.

"Whenever our youth face crises, whether in Ukraine or anywhere globally, our Prime Minister steps in. It is crucial that in this critical time, the government extends its helping hand to Ravi Kant Sharma," Sant Guru Swami Paul Ji Maharaj said.

"Ravi Kant Sharma, a journalist working in Canada, was on assignment in the United States when tragedy struck. Now admitted to the Los Angeles Medical Center, Sharma's critical condition necessitates immediate transfer to Canada due to his insurance coverage being in that country. However, the lack of resources and support has left Sharma and his family in a dire situation," Swami Paul Ji Maharaj explained.

With Sharma's life hanging in the balance, the plea for assistance has gained "urgency and significance," he added.

"Enough, I don't want to say more. I trust that PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and especially our Doda Member of Parliament if they take this matter into their hands," the spiritual leader also said.

