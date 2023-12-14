'Spreading Christianity is not the job of US President': Watch Vivek Ramaswamy reply when asked how he being a Hindu could lead America

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy--during a CNN town hall debate in Iowa—responded to questions on his religion, immigration, border security and economic inequality.

A voter tonight in Iowa asked about my Hindu faith. I answered honestly. pic.twitter.com/hkUrZkbhUx — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 14, 2023

When an audience member sought the 38-year-old Indian-origin multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur to respond about the perception of those who believe he “cannot be our president” because his religion “is not what our founding fathers based our country on", Ramaswamy said he “respectfully disagrees”.

He said he aligns some core principles of his Hindu faith with the “Judeo-Christian values” but acknowledged that he would not be the best president to spread Christianity, adding that spreading Christianity is not the job of the US President. His reply has mixed reactions on the Internet, some backing him while others criticising.



“I think it's my responsibility to make faith and patriotism and family and hard work cool again in this country, I think they're pretty cool and I think that's my job as your next president,” he said.

“We don't choose who God works through. God chooses who God works through. So we get to the Old Testament, a little bit further along, we get to the Book of Isaiah. I don't know if many of you are familiar with that one. God chose Cyrus, a Gentile all the way in Persia, to lead the Jewish people back to the Promised Land,” he said.

“And so yes, I believe God put us here for a purpose. My faith is what leads me on this journey to run for president,” he said.

