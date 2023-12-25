Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

IANS

Los Angeles, December 25

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian of Indian descent, who appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party', has died at the age of 32.

"I (am) deeply shocked and saddened by this," Nanda's manager Greg Weiss said in a December 24 statement to Deadline.

"He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him."

A cause of death has yet to be shared publicly.

As news of Nanda's passing emerged, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tribute.

"RIP Neel Nanda," Matt Rife wrote on X.

"You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother."

Fellow comedian Mario Adrion, who recently performed alongside Nanda, also penned a gut-wrenching message to his friend.

"I just did shows with him in Canada last week and am f--king heartbroken," Adrion wrote on Instagram.

"We only met this year but he brought a lot of light and positivity into my life in the short time I got to spend with him."

"Neel was a great comedian and always made an effort to lift up others around him- I am grateful I got to meet him," he added. "Much love to his family and everyone who's grieving!"

Meanwhile, The Port comedy club, where Nanda previously performed, took to their Instagram page on December 23 to honour his legacy.

"It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda," the club's message began.

"Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community."

"Rest in Peace Neel," their tribute concluded.

"Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon."

Dane Cook also shared a message on Nanda's passing.

"I didn't know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening,” Cook wrote.