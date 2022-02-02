Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

Dozens of Punjabi-Canadian truckers who were stranded in Montana, as they were trying to cross into Alberta since the weekend with little access to food or medical assistance, are back safe at home.

Confirming this news, Alberta's minister of transportation Rajan Sawhney on Wednesday tweeted: “I am happy to report these Alberta truckers who shot a video a few days ago while stranded at Coutts are now safe at home. I spoke with them this morning, they are doing well and are in good spirits.”

I am happy to report these Alberta truckers who shot a video a few days ago while stranded at Coutts are now safe at home. I spoke with them this morning, they are doing well and are in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/FtuDo9wWwF — Rajan Sawhney (@RajanJSaw) February 1, 2022

A video of the truckers had gone viral, where they had said that they had sort help from the government as they were stuck due to the protest. They said that they have little food and most of them had medical issues. The drivers asked for politicians to help in crossing as their supplies were running low. While one of them claiming that that they were “vaccinated and want to go home”.

These are the truckers I want media stories focused on. https://t.co/ugoeUI2UBO — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) February 1, 2022

The anti-vaccine protest in Canada has spurred outrage. In the aftermath of Canada's biggest pandemic protest to date, the demonstrators have found little sympathy in a country where more than 80 per cent are vaccinated.

