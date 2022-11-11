Andhra Pradesh student dies in Australia car crash

Canberra, November 11
Sai Rohit Paladugu, a 27-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after his car crashed into a tree in Australia’s Victoria state, media reports said.
Paladugu, who came to Australia in 2017 to pursue higher studies, was a resident of Polakala Yellampally village in Chittoor district, the Herald Sun reported.
Victoria police believe the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway on November 3 when it left the road and struck a tree near the Hume Freeway interchange.
They are still investigating and are yet to determine what time the collision occurred.
Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, the NCR Review reported.
Friends said Paladugu was also working to help his mother and to pay off the education loan taken to come to Australia.
His father has passed away, and he was the sole bread-earner.
To support his family, more than $65,000 have been raised through a fundraiser, which is being carried out by Telugu Association of Australia, SBS Tamil reported. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...