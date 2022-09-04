 Suella Braverman may be only Indian-origin MP in new UK Cabinet : The Tribune India

Suella Braverman may be only Indian-origin MP in new UK Cabinet

42-year-old Goan-origin Braverman currently holds the post of Attorney General

Suella Braverman may be only Indian-origin MP in new UK Cabinet

Indian-origin British Attorney General Suella Braverman. Reuters File

PTI

London, September 4

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is likely to be the only British politician of Indian heritage in the new Cabinet, if UK media speculations are to be believed that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on course to beat Rishi Sunak to be elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime minister on Monday.

Truss, 47, is said to be pencilling in her top team and is looking at elevating Braverman to replace Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

A contender in the early rounds of the Tory leadership contest, 42-year-old Goan-origin Braverman currently holds the post of Attorney General. She had thrown her weight behind Truss after being knocked out in the second round of ballots of fellow Tory MPs in mid-July and called on her supporters to follow suit.

“Liz is ready now to be PM. She won't need to learn on the job. And the job is hard and needs to be done properly. The party has had a difficult six years and stability is urgently and swiftly needed,” said Braverman at the time.

She is set to be rewarded for her support with one of the high offices in the UK government, with Patel who has not openly declared her support for either Sunak or Truss set for a retreat to the backbenches.

On his future plans, Sunak has said he will support the Conservative government whatever the outcome and signalled that he is unlikely to serve in a Truss Cabinet. However, the supporters of the 42-year-old former Chancellor have insisted that he must be “treated properly” if Truss does indeed go on to take charge at 10 Downing Street.

 “His talents do need to be used,” a Tory member of Parliament told ‘The Daily Telegraph'.

Another supporter told the newspaper that speculation that he would jet off to pursue a career in California was “unfair”.

 “Certainly, the private conversations I've had with him, he's said that he intends to continue. I would guess he hasn't decided what the future holds,” the supporter said.

According to ‘The Sunday Times' in its “what will Rishi Sunak do next” analysis, the Indian-origin former minister's choices range between resuming an investment banking career in the Silicon Valley, turning into a “rowdy backbencher” holding the new leader to account, backing off politics entirely or regrouping for a second go at the top job around the time of the next general election expected in 2024.

 “If (Opposition) Labour ends up as the largest party… I think he will reserve the right to go for it again, particularly if his percentage of the vote (in the present Tory leadership contest) begins with a 4 rather than a 3,” a close supporter told the newspaper.

"The electorate will be very different in 2024, because a lot of the nutty people will be gone. Does he have the appetite to stand again and to go into Opposition for three or four years? He will be only in his mid-40s. Has he got flaws? Yes. Can he correct all that? Yes he can,” the supporter added.

Sunak's allies remain convinced that Truss' plans to slash taxes and borrow more for economic growth, while popular with 160,000 Tory members who voted in the current leadership election, will ultimately fail and leave the Conservatives in a crisis in time for the next election.

Among the other key posts in a Truss-led Cabinet, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – a close ally – is being lined up as Chancellor of Exchequer and Education Secretary James Cleverly is to be promoted to Foreign Secretary.

Other former leadership hopefuls like Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid are likely to get the portfolio of Northern Ireland Secretary and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will be shifted to the role of Cabinet Office minister. A few incumbent ministers, such as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, are expected to retain their respective portfolios in a new Truss-led Tory government.

While for the UK media the result seems to be a foregone conclusion, the “Ready for Rishi” camp will still be hanging on to a glimmer of hope for pre-poll forecasts and bookie's odds to be proved wrong when the results are declared at 12.30 pm local time on Monday.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

2
Business

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

3
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

4
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

5
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Kabaddi association chief among 3 named in player's murder case

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

10
Trending

Pictures of proposed design of New Delhi railway station creates stir, twitterati divided

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...

Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Besides Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and childhood friend and...

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...

Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally

BJP mocks 'Halla Bol' rally; says its purpose is Rahul Gandhi's re-launch as no one wants to head Congress

This rally is meant to save the Gandhi family and not to pro...

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against arch-rival India in super four match

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against arch-rival India in super four match

Last Sunday, India got the better of Pakistan in the group s...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi rose by 91.6 pc in 2021: NCRB

Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi rose by 91.6 pc in 2021: NCRB

Delhi Police issues look out circular against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends