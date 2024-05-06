 Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision : The Tribune India

  Diaspora
  Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

Gokulnath Manivannan, 33, and his wife Ashwitha Jawahar, 27, are the sole survivors in last Monday's multi-vehicle collision

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

Video grabs, courtesy: @401_da_sarpanch



PTI

Toronto, May 6

A survivor of a fatal wrong-way crash at a highway in Canada said his family was "reeling" from the collision that left both his parents and his only son dead, leaving an "indelible mark" on their lives forever.

Gokulnath Manivannan, 33, and his wife Ashwitha Jawahar, 27, were the sole survivors in last Monday's multi-vehicle collision that took place after a police chase that began with an alleged liquor store robbery in Bowmanville, Ontario, in the regional municipality of Clarington.

Police pursued the suspect as he drove the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto.

A statement provided to CBC News from Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Sunday quoted Manivannan as saying: "We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time, in our hands again."        

"His small toys and clothes remain spread around our home, and we have no courage in us to even enter our home which is filled with our only son's memories," the statement quoted him as saying.

Manivannan's parents, who also died in the collision, arrived from Chennai in India two days before the crash, he said.

The Indian Consulate General last week identified the grandparents and said they would assist the surviving family members in "every possible way".

"My father, who had recently retired at the age of 60, was overjoyed with the opportunity to spend time with his grandson. He affectionately referred to this time as the 'year of grandparents’ fun'," he wrote.

"My mother, aged 55, was eagerly anticipating every moment with her son and grandson, planning to make their stay all about her grandchild."        

The couple, which asked for space to "heal in private", said they had confirmed funeral arrangements in Markham and Toronto this week.

"The pain of my injuries pales as I grapple with the shock and loss of my parents and my only son on the same evening and the ordeal continues with my wife's continued suffering from surgeries and repeated flashbacks of the trauma," he said.

"The aftermath has left an indelible mark on our lives, with profound grief. While we begin the arduous journey of planning farewells for our loved ones, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community who hold our family in their thoughts," said Manivannan.

The chase ended in a fatal collision that involved at least six vehicles, according to the SIU.

The robbery suspect, a 21-year-old man, was also killed.

A 38-year-old man, who was also in the suspect U-Haul van, remains in hospital with serious injuries, the SIU said.

The crash has prompted questions as to why police officers continued to chase the suspect while he was speeding into oncoming traffic on the country's busiest highway.

An investigation into the deadly crash remains under way, the SIU said.

The agency, which examines deaths involving police in Ontario, has assigned seven investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist to the case. 

