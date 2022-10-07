 Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them : The Tribune India

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got pretty nasty” in text messages or emails

The family was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

San Francisco, October 7

The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of an 8-month-old baby, as well as her parents and uncle, had once worked for the family's trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.

The slayings left relatives mourning worldwide as investigators prepared a case against the suspect — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — and sought a person of interest believed to be his accomplice.

 “Right now, I've got hundreds of people in a community that is grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press. “We've got to show them that we can give them justice.”     

The suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, remained hospitalized on Thursday as Warnke called for prosecutors to seek the death penalty. The sheriff called it one of the worst crimes he has seen over his 43 years in law enforcement and pleaded for Salgado's accomplice to turn himself in.

 “There's some things you'll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil,” he said in an interview Thursday.

The city of Merced, where the family's trucking business was located, will hold evening vigils in their memory Thursday through Sunday in the San Joaquin Valley, California's agricultural heartland.

The bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 50 kilometers south of Merced.

Warnke on Thursday would not discuss the condition of the adults' remains in the orchard but said it was unclear how the baby died. Warnke said the child had no visible trauma and an autopsy will be conducted.

Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. Sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, he was released in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

Relatives of Salgado contacted authorities and told them he had admitted to them his involvement in the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday.

Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater — where an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used after the kidnapping — about 14 kilometers north of Merced. Efforts to reach Salgado's family were unsuccessful Thursday.

The victims were Punjabi Sikhs, a community in central California that has a significant presence in the trucking business with many of them driving trucks, owning trucking companies or other businesses associated with trucking.

Public records show the family owns Unison Trucking Inc and relatives said they had opened an office in the last few weeks in a parking lot the Singh brothers also operated.

The feud with Salgado dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got pretty nasty” in text messages or emails. Other details about Salgado's employment and the nature of the dispute were not immediately available.

Warnke said he believes the family was killed within an hour of the Monday morning kidnapping, when they were taken at gunpoint from their business.

Surveillance video showed the suspect — later identified as Salgado — leading the Singh brothers, who had their hands zip-tied behind their backs, into the back seat of Amandeep Singh's pickup truck. He drove the brothers away and returned several minutes later.

The suspect then went back to the trailer that served as the business office and led Jasleen Kaur, who was carrying her baby in her arms, out and into the truck before the suspect drove them away shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Hours later, firefighters on Monday found Amandeep Singh's truck on fire in the town of Winton, 16 kilometers north of Merced. Police officers went to Amandeep Singh's home, where a family member tried to reach him and the couple. When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the sheriff's to report them missing.

They were likely already dead. AP

 

