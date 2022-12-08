Sweden-based NRI professor moves Delhi HC against cancellation of his of his OCI card

New Delhi, December 8
The Delhi High court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Sweden-based Professor of Indian-origin Ashok Swain against the government’s decision to cancel his Overseas Citizen of India card (OCI) card.
Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Centre on the petition filed by Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.
Asking the Centre to respond to Swain’s petition in four weeks, the HC posted the matter for further hearing in February 2023.
Swain said pursuant to a show-cause notice issued in 2020, his OIC card was arbitrarily barred in February 2022 on the allegations that he was indulging in inflammatory speeches and anti-India activities.
He maintained that he didn’t make any inflammatory speech. There was no specific incident or material to suggest that he indulged in any anti-India Activities.
As a professor, his role was to discuss policies of the government through his work, he submitted. Being a critique of certain policies of the current government shall not be tantamount to anti-India activities under the Citizenship Act, 1955, he contended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh
The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor
The governor has accepted Thakur’s resignation
Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla
Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3
BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost
BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...