Telangana woman studying in US dies after speeding car hits her in Florida

Hyderabad, May 27
A 25-year-old woman from Telangana was killed after being hit by a car in the US’s Florida state, her family said on Monday.
Guntipalli Sowmya died on the spot after she was hit by a speeding car while she was crossing the road on Sunday night, according to information received by her family.
Sowmya, a native of Yadagaripalli in Yadadri Bhongir district, had gone to the US for higher studies. She had completed her Masters from Florida Atlantic University and was trying to find a job.
Sowmya’s family was shocked upon receiving the news of her death. Her parents Koteswara Rao and Balamani have appealed to the Centre and the state governments to bring her body back to India.
Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed condolences to Sowmya’s family. He said efforts were being made to bring back her mortal remains.
