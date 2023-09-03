 ‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • ‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

The Tribunal deemed Pollitt unfit to hold a real estate and business agents licence for eight months beginning September 1

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Melbourne, September 3

A real estate agent has been stripped of her licence after sending a racist email to a former Indian tenant in which said she hoped migrants would not turn Australia into “the filth that is India”.

Bronwyn Pollitt, a Perth-based real estate director, wrote to Sandeep Kumar in May 2021 after he disputed a cleaning bill deduction from his security deposit, news.com.au reported on Saturday.

The email was submitted to The State Administrative Tribunal in Western Australia, which heard that Pollitt compared Australian living standards and quality of life to the “overcrowded, overpopulated, dirty squaller (sic) of many countries, including India".

The Tribunal deemed Pollitt unfit to hold a real estate and business agents licence for eight months beginning September 1.

It heard that after Kumar vacated the home in December 2020, Pollitt told him that the house owner did not agree that the security deposit should be released in full.

Following discussions regarding the full return of the deposit in May 2021, Pollitt sent the mail which said: "Our living standards, our quality of life and expectations are very different to the overcrowded, overpopulated, dirty squaller (sic) of many other countries, including India".

"Therefore, it is impossible to have a discussion about what is clean and when I and most Australians have an expectation of what is clean and you are talking from what you are used to,” the email read.

Calling herself a "white Australian", Pollitt further said that she hoped that "the massive influx of Indian people will not turn our beautiful country into the filth that is India where bodies are on the street, half burnt bodies are in the river and people climb over each other for medical help while living in absolute slums".

“It all starts with cleaning the rental properties though and being mindful of what you have left and knowing the same thing as India will become Perth if you make no attitude changes," she added.

Calling a police probe into the matter, ethnic community advocate Suresh Rajan said it is one of the worst cases of overt racism he has seen in years, adding that it breached the criminal code‘s racial vilification legislation.

“This clearly has a white supremacist attitude, in terms of saying, we are so far superior to you in terms of cleanliness,” Rajan told The West Australian newspaper.

In June 2021, Pollitt reportedly sent an apology to Kumar, saying she ‘never intended to be racist'.

The tribunal heard that Pollitt was under tremendous pressure at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, regulatory changes, and increased rental conflicts.

“Members not upholding the Code and the law should face disciplinary action by the appropriate authority,” the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia told The West Australian.

Pollitt has agreed to undergo training to handle similar situations arising in future in a better manner.

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
Entertainment

Having got Rs 210 crore for 'Jailer', Rajinikanth becomes country's highest paid actor

3
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

4
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

5
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

6
World

Actress, former model Silvina Luna dies at 43 after complications from a botched 2011 surgery

7
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

8
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

9
Punjab

Group tries to stop Sukhbir Badal’s convoy in Faridkot village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers

10
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

The Sports Minister who is also the state secretary of DMK y...

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Brothers Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon reportedly jumped in...

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections

Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

The Tribunal deemed Pollitt unfit to hold a real estate and ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Court denies bail to man who ‘scammed’ people

AAP for probe into delay in salaries of DU professors

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Mystery over youth’s death

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours