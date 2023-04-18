Top Indian-American doctor appointed senior advisor to India unit of Sloan Kettering Center

PTI

Washington, April 18

Top Indian-American oncologist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori has been appointed senior advisor to the Chennai-centre of the prestigious Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from New York.

Observing that the opening of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from New York in India – the first of its kind outside the United States -- “is a big deal,” Dr Nori said getting treatment of and consultations on cancer from the world's best cancer institute would not only save a large number of lives, but will also help increase awareness in the fight against the deadly disease.

A 2017 Padma Shri awardee for his contribution to the field of medicine, Dr Nori said he wants to bring the best practices of cancer treatment from the United States to India.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center opened its first ever overseas centre in Chennai last August, and in March this year Dr Nori was appointed as its senior advisor.

The Indian-American doctor, who has just returned from India visiting several states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, said in cancer, the first treatment has to be the best treatment.

“First treatment has to be the best treatment. There is no room for patching up. You know, something went wrong, I want to do something else. It won't help. This is my desire, which finally happened. Memorial (Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) opened in 2022. In India, we see about 1.3 million-1.4 million new cases every year. There are good cancer centres that have come up in the last 10 years both in the private and government sectors,” he said.