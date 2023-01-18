 UK court sentences Sikh man for drunk-driving; imposes fine, bans from roads for 22 months : The Tribune India

UK court sentences Sikh man for drunk-driving; imposes fine, bans from roads for 22 months

Police found open cans of alcohol in Sukhpreet Singh's car

Photo used for representational purpose only.



IANS

London, January 18

A 25-year-old Sikh has man has been fined and banned from roads for 22 months by a UK court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police found open cans of alcohol in Sukhpreet Singh's car after he was followed through a Derbyshire town swerving across lanes in November last year, the Derbyshire Live reported.

The Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard that Singh, a Pizza Hut worker and a resident of Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield, was driving without a license.

According to prosecutor Becky Allsop, a witness informed that Singh's car was swerving in and out of the zig-zag lines in the centre of the road, and vehicles travelling in the opposite direction had to flash their lights at him.

The witness, a driver, was following Singh's car and had informed the police about him.

The witness described the vehicle as coming to a stop in the middle of the road for no reason and then drove off again, still swerving all the way down the road, the report said.

"The road he turned into had two lanes in each direction and Singh crossed both the carriageways, went over the central raised pavement and came to rest facing the opposite direction to the way he should have been," Allsop was quoted as saying in Derbyshire Live.

Singh had a breath test reading of 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath -- almost twice the legal limit of 35, the court was informed.

Sajid Majeed, mitigating, said Singh has pleaded guilty, and had no previous convictions of any kind.

Majeed told the court that his client had moved to the UK with his wife from India and still takes care of the financial needs of his elderly parents back there.

The court fined Singh 250 pounds, ordered him to pay 85 pound costs, a 100 pound victim surcharge and disqualified him from driving for 22 months, according to Derbyshire Live.

The report added that the ban will be reduced by 25 per cent on the successful completion of a drink-drive awareness course, which Singh has agreed to undergo.

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Top News

Wrestlers adamant on their demand that govt immediately disband WFI, meeting with sports minister inconclusive

Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI

The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

The cuts come days after rival Microsoft Corp said it would ...

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident

BBC defends Modi documentary as ‘rigorously researched’

BBC defends Modi documentary as ‘rigorously researched’

The Indian government had condemned the programme as ‘propag...

80 liquor vends where Ludhiana’s ‘drug lord’ Akshay Chabbra invested crores sealed by NBC

80 liquor vends where Ludhiana’s ‘drug lord’ Akshay Chabbra invested crores sealed by NCB

Akshay Chabbra has been accused by NCB of running an interna...


