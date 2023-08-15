UK: Indian-origin food firm owner Mandeep Singh fined 7,000 pound after mice droppings found in store

IANS

London, August 15

An Indian-origin owner of a food company in England has been ordered to pay more than 7,000 pound after mice droppings were found on cake packets during an inspection by health officials.

Mandeep Singh (37) of Bradley-based Chatha Fresh Food Limited pleaded guilty this month to an offence of failing to protect food against contamination and failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene, the Express & Star newspaper reported.

An inspection of the premises, carried out by Wolverhampton City Council last year, found 'ready to eat' food contaminated with mouse droppings in a chiller room.

"The inspection found clear and obvious evidence of mouse droppings on the floor and around the room. The droppings were seen on 'sealed' packaging for cakes which could have contaminated the contents once opened," Jane Sarginson, prosecuting on behalf of Wolverhampton City Council, said.

Following this, an emergency prohibition notice was issued for the site and further checks were carried out, the prosecution told the Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Sarginson said the defendant filled up a hole in the brickwork, but further "less pronounced" droppings were discovered in a second chiller room and on a mezzanine floor.

Singh, whose Chatha Fresh Food supplies pre-packaged products including cakes to retailers, blamed the infestation on damage caused to the building during a previous burglary at the site.

Mitigating barrister Stephen Jackson told the court that a Chatha employee responsible for checking for rodents had left shortly before the inspection.

The court was told that a pest control contractor was on the books of the company.

"This was a purpose-built premises which was inspected annually. It is not possible to say what occurred to allow mice to get in the chiller. There is a possibility that the building fabric was affected by two burglaries including when the safe was taken," Jackson told the court.

Singh was fined 667 pound and ordered to pay 6638 pound costs, along with a victim surcharge, all to be paid within three months.

