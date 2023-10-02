 UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

The note, written in Punjabi, claims nurses had laughed at him, kept him hungry by only offering food which they knew he couldn't eat

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

Photo for representation only.



IANS

London, October 2

Nurses allegedly tied a Sikh patient's beard with plastic gloves, left him in his own urine and offered him food he couldn't eat for religious reasons, a senior whistleblower from UK's top nursing watchdog has claimed.

In a dossier leaked to The Independent from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), it was said the nurses were allowed to carry on working despite the man complaining about discrimination in a note on his deathbed.

The damning report stated that the nursing regulator has failed to address “institutional racism” in its ranks for 15 years, which has allowed NMC staff “to go unchecked” when “applying guidance inconsistently based on their own discriminatory views”.

The patient's family found his turban on the floor, out of his reach, and his beard tied up with rubber gloves, The Independent reported, adding that his case, which was initially closed by the NMC's screening team, is now being re-assessed.

The NMC staff members responsible for deciding whether to pursue an investigation failed to properly consider responses to the note, left by the patient and discovered by his family after his death, a source told the publication.

The note, written in Punjabi, claimed nurses had laughed at him, kept him hungry by only offering food which they knew he couldn't eat and did not respond to his call bell, causing him to wet himself and fall in his own urine.

The claims of “alarming” racism within the NMC was first raised in 2008. The documents reveal how Black and ethnic minority staff fear they will be exposed if they speak up about racism.

"The staff are too scared to report their concerns to the nursing regulator because of a 'culture of fear' within the watchdog," documents seen by the publication revealed.

Drawing parallels with the Lucy Letby case and accusing the NMC of being defensive and trying to protect their own reputation, the whistleblower claimed “deep-seated toxic conduct” within the watchdog is leading to "skewed and failed investigations".

Letby was sentenced this year for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The regulator has launched an investigation over the revelations alleging racial bias in how it treats conduct cases against Black and ethnic minority nurses and patients.

“I'm so sorry that anyone has personally suffered or observed racism at the NMC. I want the NMC to be an anti-racist organisation and it's clear we've got a long way to go to achieve that," Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive and registrar of the NMC, told The Independent.

“I know we don't get it right every time and we must learn when we make mistakes. It's imperative we now investigate all of the concerns raised with us and we are in the process of appointing external, independent experts to lead those investigations with care, with rigour and with full transparency,” Sutcliffe added.

#England #London #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

2
Sports

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

3
J & K

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

4
India

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

5
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

6
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

7
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

8
Trending

Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for two occupants

9
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Business

Jaguar Land Rover plans to roll out 8 battery electric vehicles in India by 2030

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, launch projects worth Rs 19,000 crore

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vad...

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz

Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...

India, US ‘desirable, optimal’ partners: EAM vows to take ties to different level

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

The note, written in Punjabi, claims nurses had laughed at h...

Minor girl's body exhumed for autopsy after murder by 15-year-old sister's lover

Minor girl's body exhumed for autopsy after murder by 15-year-old sister's lover

The parents became suspicious of the elder daughter's behavi...


Cities

View All

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

2 arrested with over 1-kg heroin

Five booked for murder attempt

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off