 UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh

UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh

Inderjit Singh, in his late 50s, sustains injuries after a group of boys attack him in Slough, southeast England

UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

London, December 5

A UK police force investigating a hate crime have renewed their appeal for information related to an incident in which a Sikh man in his late 50s sustained injuries after a group of boys attacked him in Slough, southeast England.

Thames Valley Police said the victim, named locally as Inderjit Singh, was walking through Langley Memorial Park when he was approached by a group of boys. One of the offenders tried to grab the victim’s beard and then all the boys circled him, kicking him and pulling him to the ground. Singh sustained three broken ribs as well as swelling and cuts on his hand.

The police were initially investigating it as an incident of grievous bodily harm, but are now treating it as a hate crime, investigating officer Detective Constable Holly Baxter, who is based at Slough Police Station, said in a statement.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area around the time of the incident (at 7 pm local time on November 21), to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police,” Baxter’s statement said last week.

“We are currently conducting further patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer or contact us by calling 101 or via our website. We take all reports of hate crime seriously as we know that they have a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities,” she said.

The police are appealing for anyone with their car dash-cam footage, doorbell video, or any other potential recordings from the day of the attack that could assist the investigation.

Following the attack, the offenders – described as teenage boys around 13 to 16 years old – are said to have left in the direction of Marish School. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack but has since been discharged.

His local Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha has also appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in their inquiries into the hate crime.

#England #London #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

2
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

3
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

4
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

5
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

6
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

8
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

9
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

10
Punjab

Central board flags 'over-extraction' of groundwater in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Anumula Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

The formal announcement will be made after a meeting being h...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...

Now, DMK MP refers to Hindi heartland states as ‘gaumutra states’ in Lok Sabha, sparks row

Now, DMK MP refers to Hindi heartland states as ‘gaumutra states’ in Lok Sabha, sparks row

In Tamil Nadu, state BJP chief condemned ‘insensitive’ remar...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system