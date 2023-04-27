 UK report raises concern over rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists in London, urges govt to address issue : The Tribune India

UK report raises concern over rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists in London, urges govt to address issue

As per the news report, the actions of pro-Khalistan groups create a false image of legitimacy which is not according to the beliefs of the Sikh faith

London, April 27

An independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concerns over the rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists within the British Sikh community, Khalsa Vox reported.

The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has called on the Rishi Sunak government to address the issue urgently and safeguard most of the Sikhs in the UK who do not support the extremist ideology.

The report stressed on the timeliness of addressing the issue. The report noted that the Sikh communities in the UK face coercion and intimidation by fringe Khalistani elements, Khalsa Vox reported. These pro-Khalistan groups artificially inflate their influence and attract disproportionate attention by lobbying political bodies under the guise of human rights activism.

As per the news report, the actions of pro-Khalistan groups create a false image of legitimacy which is not according to the beliefs of the Sikh faith. It is important to understand that Khalistani separatists do not represent the views of most of British Sikh communities, as per the Khalsa Vox report.

The Bloom Review highlighted the negative effect these extremist groups create on Sikh communities. The Bloom Review stressed on the need for the UK government to take measures to define and tackle harmful extremism, as per the Khalsa Vox news report.

The report has identified individuals and organisations that fuel the separatist agenda in the UK. One such group is related to the mistreatment of Lord Singh of Wimbledon. Lord Singh, a prominent Sikh figure in public life, has said that he was harassed and silenced by certain people and organisations for expressing his views which were opposed to theirs on issues related to Sikhs.

The incident showcases the power struggle among the British Sikh community over representation at official levels and recognition as the pre-eminent Sikh body in the UK. The Bloom Review noted that most of the British Sikhs consider the intimidating and subversive ways used by pro-Khalistani groups to be alien to the basic tenets of the Sikh faith, as per the news report.

The report called on the UK government to create a more nuanced understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity. It urged the UK government to ensure that such extremist behaviours are not legitimized by government or from the parliamentary engagement.

The report stressed on the importance of differentiating between mainstream Sikh communities and extremist elements to ensure the safety and well-being of Sikhs in Britain and maintaining ties with India, according to Khalsa Vox report.

The report comes after the Khalistani vandalized the Indian High Commission in the UK in March. After the incident, the UK government assured the safety. As per the news report, addressing pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK is essential for the well-being of British-Sikh communities and for strong diplomatic ties between the UK and India.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom. PM Modi called for strong action against anti-India elements.

"PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the official press release.

