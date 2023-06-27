UN chief appoints Indian-origin satellite expert as Director of United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

United Nations, June 27
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Indian-origin satellite industry expert Aarti Holla-Maini as Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna.
Holla-Maini of the United Kingdom will succeed Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy.
UNOOSA works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space and in the utilisation of space science and technology for sustainable economic and social development.
Holla-Maini brings to this position over 25 years of professional experience in the space sector including in managerial and advocacy functions.
Most recently, she has held the role of Executive Vice-President Sustainability, Policy & Impact at NorthStar Earth & Space. Prior to that, she spent over 18 years as the Secretary-General of the Global Satellite Operators Association, a statement issued here said on Monday.
