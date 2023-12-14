 US authorities encountered these many illegal Indian immigrants in last 5 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Diaspora
  • US authorities encountered these many illegal Indian immigrants in last 5 years

US authorities encountered these many illegal Indian immigrants in last 5 years

India has inked migration and mobility partnership agreements with France, UK, Germany, Australia, Austria and Italy

US authorities encountered these many illegal Indian immigrants in last 5 years

The minister said MEA has taken several initiatives to promote legal migration. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 14

The US authorities “encountered” with over 200,000 illegal Indian immigrants in the last five years with the highest cases of 96,917 reported in 2022-23, according to details furnished in Parliament by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while citing data from American homeland security.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the US authorities came across 8,027 illegal Indian immigrants in 2018-19, 1227 in 2019-20 and 30,662 in 2020-21.

The number in 2021-22 was 63,927 while 96,917 cases were reported in 2022-23.

"The government accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad."

V Muraleedharan,MoS for External Affairs

The total number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by the American authorities comes to 200,760.

Muraleedharan said the data regarding the number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by US authorities are based on immigration statistics published on the website of the US Customs and Border Protection.

He said the data is as per the US fiscal year (October to September).

The minister said details regarding the number of Indian nationals who lost their lives while crossing the US border are not available.

“The government accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad,” he said adding recruitment of Indian nationals for overseas employment is regulated under the Emigration Act 1983.

Muraleedharan said the MEA has taken several initiatives to promote legal migration.

The measures include Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna (PBBY) and Pre-Departure Orientation and Training (PDOT) to ensure that migrant workers undertake safe migration and have decent working and living conditions in destination countries.

“Further, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) launched the ‘Surakshit Jayen Prashikshit Jayen’ (Go Safe, Go Trained) campaign in 2018 to raise awareness among prospective emigrants,” he said.

India inked migration and mobility partnership agreements with France, the UK, Germany, Australia, Austria and Italy with an aim to harness India’s demographic dividend, he said.

Muraleedharan said labour mobility partnership agreements or memorandum of understanding have also been signed with Denmark, Japan, Portugal, Mauritius and Israel.

“The ministry is coordinating with state governments and relevant stakeholders to disseminate information on the benefits of safe and legal migration and overseas employment opportunities,” he said.

“Complaints of illegal migration/human trafficking are referred to the State police for investigation and prosecution,” he added.

#Australia #France #Germany #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-based pharma company under the scanner again as ED conducts searches in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

4
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

5
Patiala

10 injured as dense fog leads to pile-up involving 2 trucks, 6 cars on Patiala-Chandigarh road in Punjab

6
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

7
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

8
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

9
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

10
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela