US committed to protecting diplomatic missions, diplomats, says senior official

PTI

Washington, March 29

The United States is committed to taking all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic missions and diplomats in the country, a senior US official has said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel condemned the incidents of violence at Indian diplomatic facilities in the United States, saying violence is never an acceptable form of protest.

"Consistent with our Vienna Convention obligations, the department is committed to taking all appropriate steps, including coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, to protect the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomatic individuals who work within them as well," he said.

He was responding to a question on violent protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and vandalism of the Indian consulate in San Francisco.